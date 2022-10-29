Financial Analysis: Plaza Retail REIT (OTCMKTS:PAZRF) versus Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT)

Plaza Retail REIT (OTCMKTS:PAZRF – Get Rating) and Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

76.1% of Empire State Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.3% of Empire State Realty Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Plaza Retail REIT and Empire State Realty Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Plaza Retail REIT 0 2 1 0 2.33 Empire State Realty Trust 2 2 1 0 1.80

Earnings and Valuation

Plaza Retail REIT presently has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 71.23%. Empire State Realty Trust has a consensus target price of $7.75, suggesting a potential upside of 5.44%. Given Plaza Retail REIT’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Plaza Retail REIT is more favorable than Empire State Realty Trust.

This table compares Plaza Retail REIT and Empire State Realty Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Plaza Retail REIT N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Empire State Realty Trust $624.09 million 1.97 -$6.51 million $0.12 61.25

Plaza Retail REIT has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Empire State Realty Trust.

Profitability

This table compares Plaza Retail REIT and Empire State Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Plaza Retail REIT N/A N/A N/A Empire State Realty Trust 1.64% 0.67% 0.27%

Summary

Empire State Realty Trust beats Plaza Retail REIT on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Plaza Retail REIT

Plaza is an open-ended real estate investment trust and is a leading retail property owner and developer, focused on Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Plaza's portfolio at September 30, 2020 includes interests in 272 properties totaling approximately 8.6 million square feet across Canada and additional lands held for development. Plaza's portfolio largely consists of open-air centres and stand-alone small box retail outlets and is predominantly occupied by national tenants.

About Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the World's Most Famous Building. Headquartered in New York, New York, the Company's office and retail portfolio covers 10.1 million rentable square feet, as of September 30, 2020, consisting of 9.4 million rentable square feet in 14 office properties, including nine in Manhattan, three in Fairfield County, Connecticut, and two in Westchester County, New York; and approximately 700,000 rentable square feet in the retail portfolio. Long the leader in energy efficiency retrofits and Indoor Environmental Quality, Empire State Realty Trust is the first commercial real estate portfolio in the U.S. to achieve the WELL Health-Safety Rating.

