Financial Contrast: Giga-tronics (GIGA) and Its Rivals

Giga-tronics (OTCMKTS:GIGA – Get Rating) is one of 17 public companies in the “Instruments to measure electricity” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Giga-tronics to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Giga-tronics and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Giga-tronics 0 0 0 0 N/A Giga-tronics Competitors 37 343 631 8 2.60

As a group, “Instruments to measure electricity” companies have a potential upside of 19.97%. Given Giga-tronics’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Giga-tronics has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Giga-tronics $9.03 million -$2.71 million -1.49 Giga-tronics Competitors $595.74 million $87.57 million -0.58

This table compares Giga-tronics and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Giga-tronics’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Giga-tronics. Giga-tronics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Giga-tronics and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Giga-tronics -35.33% -255.96% -37.55% Giga-tronics Competitors -0.34% -12.45% 1.78%

Volatility & Risk

Giga-tronics has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Giga-tronics’ competitors have a beta of 1.25, indicating that their average stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

64.4% of shares of all “Instruments to measure electricity” companies are held by institutional investors. 9.2% of Giga-tronics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.2% of shares of all “Instruments to measure electricity” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Giga-tronics competitors beat Giga-tronics on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

About Giga-tronics

Gresham Worldwide, Inc. designs and develops ultra-reliable bespoke technology for the defense, medical, and telecommunications sectors. Gresham Worldwide, Inc. was formerly known as DPW Technology Group, Inc. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona. It has additional offices in Washington, District of Columbia; Shelton, Connecticut; Salisbury and Wareham, United Kingdom; and Karmiel, Israel. Gresham Worldwide, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of BitNile Holdings, Inc.

