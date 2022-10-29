First Advantage (NYSE:FA) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of First Advantage (NYSE:FA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $13.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $19.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for First Advantage’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on First Advantage in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Advantage currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $16.50.

FA opened at $14.40 on Tuesday. First Advantage has a fifty-two week low of $11.68 and a fifty-two week high of $24.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 5.15 and a quick ratio of 5.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.45.

First Advantage ( NYSE:FA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.25. First Advantage had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $201.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.09 million. On average, analysts anticipate that First Advantage will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FA. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in First Advantage during the 2nd quarter worth about $127,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in First Advantage during the 2nd quarter worth about $928,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in First Advantage during the 2nd quarter worth about $163,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in First Advantage during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,083,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in First Advantage by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 369,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,678,000 after purchasing an additional 75,970 shares during the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products.

