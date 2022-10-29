First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) Trading 7.6% Higher

First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) shares traded up 7.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $50.15 and last traded at $50.06. 30,329 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 589,670 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First American Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their price target on First American Financial from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on First American Financial from $83.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. TheStreet downgraded First American Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on First American Financial from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.88.

Get First American Financial alerts:

First American Financial Trading Up 2.1 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.80 and a 200 day moving average of $54.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.22.

First American Financial Increases Dividend

First American Financial ( NYSE:FAF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.61. First American Financial had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 10.11%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that First American Financial Co. will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This is a positive change from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 49.06%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First American Financial

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in First American Financial by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its position in shares of First American Financial by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 3,407 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of First American Financial by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First American Financial by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 31,242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,025,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in First American Financial by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. 87.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First American Financial

(Get Rating)

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.