First Community Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:FCCO)

First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the bank on Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st.
First Community has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. First Community has a payout ratio of 24.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect First Community to earn $2.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.4%.
First Community Stock Up 2.3 %
FCCO stock opened at $18.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. First Community has a 52 week low of $16.97 and a 52 week high of $23.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.82 and a 200 day moving average of $18.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.71 million, a PE ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.53.
Several analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of First Community to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Community in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
About First Community
First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.
