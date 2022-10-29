First Community Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:FCCO)

First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the bank on Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st.

First Community has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. First Community has a payout ratio of 24.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect First Community to earn $2.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.4%.

FCCO stock opened at $18.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. First Community has a 52 week low of $16.97 and a 52 week high of $23.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.82 and a 200 day moving average of $18.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.71 million, a PE ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.53.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCCO. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Community by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,604 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 12,340 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Community by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 280,735 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,952,000 after purchasing an additional 94,705 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Community by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of First Community by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 409,357 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,678,000 after purchasing an additional 4,305 shares in the last quarter. 49.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of First Community to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Community in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

