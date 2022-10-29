First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price target on First Community to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ FCCO opened at $18.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.54. First Community has a 1-year low of $16.97 and a 1-year high of $23.42. The company has a market cap of $141.71 million, a PE ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. First Community’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.23%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in First Community in the 2nd quarter valued at about $150,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of First Community by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Community in the 2nd quarter valued at about $552,000. rhino investment partners Inc lifted its stake in shares of First Community by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 30,628 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Community by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,604 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 12,340 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.97% of the company’s stock.

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

