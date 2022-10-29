First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) CEO Acquires $37,590.00 in Stock

First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) CEO F Scott Dueser bought 1,000 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.59 per share, for a total transaction of $37,590.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 940,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,365,198.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

First Financial Bankshares stock opened at $38.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 0.83. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.50 and a 52-week high of $55.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is 42.24%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FFIN. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 31,563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth $279,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 33,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 49,903 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 6,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 59,739 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. 54.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on FFIN shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on First Financial Bankshares to $46.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Hovde Group reduced their target price on First Financial Bankshares to $44.50 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on First Financial Bankshares in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on First Financial Bankshares to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; commercial and industrial, municipal, agricultural, construction and development, farm, non-owner occupied and owner-occupied commercial real estate, residential, and consumer auto and non-auto loans to businesses, professional individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

