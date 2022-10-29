First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

First Hawaiian Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ FHB opened at $25.47 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.07. First Hawaiian has a 52 week low of $21.21 and a 52 week high of $31.16.

Get First Hawaiian alerts:

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $189.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.55 million. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 32.12%. As a group, research analysts expect that First Hawaiian will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Hawaiian Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FHB. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in First Hawaiian by 30.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,794,188 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $189,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570,922 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in First Hawaiian by 63.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,287,018 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,938,000 after acquiring an additional 885,783 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in First Hawaiian by 11.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,220,533 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $173,491,000 after acquiring an additional 622,623 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in First Hawaiian by 324.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 733,377 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,063,000 after acquiring an additional 560,785 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in First Hawaiian in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,581,000. 98.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.