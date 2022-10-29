First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.
Shares of NASDAQ FHB opened at $25.47 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.07. First Hawaiian has a 52 week low of $21.21 and a 52 week high of $31.16.
First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $189.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.55 million. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 32.12%. As a group, research analysts expect that First Hawaiian will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.
First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts.
