First Mid Bancshares, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 (NASDAQ:FMBH)

First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the bank on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th.

First Mid Bancshares has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. First Mid Bancshares has a payout ratio of 21.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect First Mid Bancshares to earn $4.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.9%.

Get First Mid Bancshares alerts:

First Mid Bancshares Stock Up 2.4 %

FMBH stock opened at $35.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. First Mid Bancshares has a 1-year low of $31.61 and a 1-year high of $45.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.19. The firm has a market cap of $735.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

First Mid Bancshares ( NASDAQ:FMBH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.01). First Mid Bancshares had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 11.58%. The firm had revenue of $65.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.63 million. Research analysts predict that First Mid Bancshares will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FMBH shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of First Mid Bancshares to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Raymond James raised shares of First Mid Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Mid Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of First Mid Bancshares from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Mid Bancshares

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Mid Bancshares by 10.9% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 51,258 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 5,024 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in First Mid Bancshares by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,690 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 6,229 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Mid Bancshares by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 38,304 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 9,971 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in First Mid Bancshares by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,912 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 6,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Mid Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $656,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.40% of the company’s stock.

About First Mid Bancshares

(Get Rating)

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Mid Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Mid Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.