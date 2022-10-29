First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

First Savings Financial Group Stock Down 0.9 %

FSFG opened at $22.95 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.05 and its 200 day moving average is $23.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.72 million, a P/E ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.68. First Savings Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.51 and a fifty-two week high of $28.55.

Get First Savings Financial Group alerts:

First Savings Financial Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. First Savings Financial Group’s payout ratio is 22.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Savings Financial Group

Institutional Trading of First Savings Financial Group

In related news, CFO Anthony A. Schoen sold 16,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $379,972.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,141,296.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 14.26% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FSFG. Fourthstone LLC lifted its holdings in First Savings Financial Group by 53.2% in the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 190,580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,677,000 after acquiring an additional 66,173 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in First Savings Financial Group by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 51,312 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Savings Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,152,000. State Street Corp raised its position in First Savings Financial Group by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,583 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Savings Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $472,000. 26.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Savings Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Savings Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Savings Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.