First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $23.78

Shares of First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $23.78 and traded as low as $23.03. First Savings Financial Group shares last traded at $23.15, with a volume of 2,193 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Savings Financial Group in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

First Savings Financial Group Stock Down 0.9 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.05 and a 200 day moving average of $23.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.68.

First Savings Financial Group Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at First Savings Financial Group

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. First Savings Financial Group’s payout ratio is 22.61%.

In other First Savings Financial Group news, CFO Anthony A. Schoen sold 16,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $379,972.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,711 shares in the company, valued at $2,141,296.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 14.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of First Savings Financial Group

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSFG. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in First Savings Financial Group by 5.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group during the first quarter worth $472,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 8.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,583 shares of the bank’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 5,979.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,654 shares of the bank’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 5,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group during the second quarter worth $1,152,000. 26.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Savings Financial Group Company Profile

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

