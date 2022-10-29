First Trust Indxx NextG ETF (NYSEARCA:NXTG) Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF (NYSEARCA:NXTG – Get Rating) were down 0.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $57.19 and last traded at $57.20. Approximately 15,971 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 54,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.62.
First Trust Indxx NextG ETF Price Performance
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.01.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Indxx NextG ETF (NXTG)
- Shopify Stock Price Surges as Losses Narrow, Investments Pay Off
- Will Demand from EV Makers Drive Up Freeport-McMoRan stock?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/24-10/28
- McDonald’s Stock Sizzles, but Will it Hit a New All-Time High?
- Apple Inc. Stock Q4 Results Beat Negative Outlook, Stock Rises
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Indxx NextG ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Indxx NextG ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.