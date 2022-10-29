Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Issues Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.57-$0.63 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.57. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.30 billion-$7.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.43 billion. Flex also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.20-$2.35 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FLEX. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Flex in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Flex in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company.

FLEX stock traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.72. The stock had a trading volume of 5,505,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,681,587. The firm has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.81. Flex has a 52-week low of $13.63 and a 52-week high of $19.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Flex ( NASDAQ:FLEX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. Flex had a return on equity of 20.61% and a net margin of 2.85%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Flex will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David Scott Offer sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total value of $2,302,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 262,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,030,927.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Paul Lundstrom sold 56,868 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.64, for a total value of $1,003,151.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 326,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,764,716.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Scott Offer sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total value of $2,302,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 262,164 shares in the company, valued at $5,030,927.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 214,768 shares of company stock valued at $3,931,302 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Flex by 119.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,551,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,729,000 after purchasing an additional 5,741,044 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Flex by 0.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,738,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,975,000 after acquiring an additional 35,557 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Flex by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,012,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,530,000 after acquiring an additional 212,743 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Flex by 4.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,799,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,030,000 after acquiring an additional 220,542 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Flex by 44.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,075,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,495,000 after acquiring an additional 941,726 shares during the period. 95.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The company provides cross-industry technologies, including human-machine interface, internet of things platforms, power, sensor fusion, and smart audio.

