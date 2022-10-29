Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Releases Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.57-$0.63 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.57. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.30 billion-$7.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.43 billion. Flex also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.20-$2.35 EPS.

Flex Stock Up 3.6 %

NASDAQ FLEX traded up $0.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.72. 5,505,817 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,681,587. The stock has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.81. Flex has a 1 year low of $13.63 and a 1 year high of $19.85.

Get Flex alerts:

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.02). Flex had a return on equity of 20.61% and a net margin of 2.85%. The firm had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Flex will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity at Flex

A number of research firms have recently commented on FLEX. StockNews.com began coverage on Flex in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Flex in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, EVP David Scott Offer sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total value of $2,302,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 262,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,030,927.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP David Scott Offer sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total value of $2,302,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 262,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,030,927.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul Lundstrom sold 56,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.64, for a total value of $1,003,151.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 326,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,764,716.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 214,768 shares of company stock worth $3,931,302 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flex

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Flex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $401,000. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Flex by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 19,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 3,498 shares in the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Flex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flex by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Flex by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.01% of the company’s stock.

Flex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The company provides cross-industry technologies, including human-machine interface, internet of things platforms, power, sensor fusion, and smart audio.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.