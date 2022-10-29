Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Short Interest Up 17.2% in October

Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,940,000 shares, a growth of 17.2% from the September 30th total of 15,310,000 shares. Approximately 12.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.7 days.

Shares of FLR traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,098,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,707,090. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.97 and a 200 day moving average of $26.31. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.40. Fluor has a 1 year low of $19.05 and a 1 year high of $31.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.18). Fluor had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Fluor’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Fluor will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLR. FMR LLC increased its position in Fluor by 18.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,114,690 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $294,872,000 after buying an additional 1,883,043 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Fluor by 593.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,742,027 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,401,000 after buying an additional 1,490,987 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Fluor during the first quarter worth $30,868,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Fluor during the second quarter worth $19,815,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Fluor by 3.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,937,750 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $485,943,000 after buying an additional 571,316 shares during the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fluor in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Fluor to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $26.00 price objective on Fluor in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

