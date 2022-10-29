FMC (NYSE:FMC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on FMC. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of FMC from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on FMC from $127.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Mizuho decreased their price target on FMC from $149.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on FMC from $149.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.50.

FMC traded down $0.59 on Friday, reaching $117.96. The company had a trading volume of 927,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 908,241. FMC has a 52-week low of $90.44 and a 52-week high of $140.99. The company has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.14.

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.03. FMC had a return on equity of 30.64% and a net margin of 12.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FMC will post 7.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FMC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of FMC by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,067,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,850,913,000 after purchasing an additional 258,552 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in FMC by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,809,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,422,214,000 after buying an additional 679,446 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of FMC by 5.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,913,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,172,769,000 after buying an additional 436,423 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of FMC by 0.7% during the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 3,057,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $402,304,000 after buying an additional 19,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of FMC by 3.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,124,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $227,332,000 after acquiring an additional 61,796 shares during the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

