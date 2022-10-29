FNCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNCB) Trading 1.9% Higher Following Dividend Announcement

FNCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCB – Get Rating) traded up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $7.69 and last traded at $7.64. 7,917 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 13,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.50.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. FNCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 35.29%.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.96. The stock has a market cap of $150.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

FNCB Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FNCB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FNCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 33.25%. The firm had revenue of $15.28 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FNCB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of FNCB Bancorp by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 4,939 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FNCB Bancorp by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 770,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,300,000 after acquiring an additional 21,495 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of FNCB Bancorp by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 3,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of FNCB Bancorp by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 4,837 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

FNCB Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for FNCB Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, local governments, and municipalities in Northeastern Pennsylvania. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit products.

