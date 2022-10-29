Focused Wealth Management Inc Acquires 800 Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC raised its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 411.2% during the 1st quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 400,733 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,676,000 after purchasing an additional 322,347 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the first quarter worth $13,965,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 586.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 282,387 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,865,000 after acquiring an additional 241,220 shares in the last quarter. JAT Capital Mgmt LP bought a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $8,000,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth $6,874,000. Institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PLAY opened at $40.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.88. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 1 year low of $29.60 and a 1 year high of $52.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PLAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $468.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.92 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 43.40% and a net margin of 8.37%. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PLAY. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.38.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Michael Quartieri purchased 5,000 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.73 per share, with a total value of $158,650.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,306,800.05. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Tony Wehner bought 14,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,906.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,057,887.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Quartieri purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.73 per share, for a total transaction of $158,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,306,800.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 181,977 shares of company stock valued at $5,821,830. 3.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

