Focused Wealth Management Inc Decreases Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Focused Wealth Management Inc cut its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Cummins were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMI. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 125.6% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,608,000 after buying an additional 15,220 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Cummins by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 55,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Cummins by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 88,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 5.2% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cummins Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $244.78 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $218.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.27. The company has a market cap of $34.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.00. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.27 and a 12-month high of $247.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.15 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 18.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on CMI. Cowen reduced their target price on Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $249.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Cummins from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $238.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Tracy A. Embree sold 12,535 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.17, for a total transaction of $2,985,460.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,390,902.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Srikanth Padmanabhan sold 6,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total transaction of $1,336,500.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,888,660.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tracy A. Embree sold 12,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.17, for a total value of $2,985,460.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,390,902.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,536 shares of company stock worth $6,143,235 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cummins

(Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Articles

