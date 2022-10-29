Focused Wealth Management Inc Has $77,000 Holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Focused Wealth Management Inc lessened its position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 71.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,430 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 8,650 shares during the quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MRO. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Marathon Oil in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 90.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,361 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. 75.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 28,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total transaction of $645,583.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 229,129 shares in the company, valued at $5,180,606.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Marathon Oil news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 28,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total value of $645,583.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 229,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,180,606.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 33,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $864,884.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 257,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,702,308.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Stock Down 1.2 %

Marathon Oil stock opened at $30.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $21.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.63. Marathon Oil Co. has a twelve month low of $14.29 and a twelve month high of $33.24.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 42.46%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is currently 7.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MRO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho cut their price target on Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Marathon Oil from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Marathon Oil to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Marathon Oil Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Recommended Stories

