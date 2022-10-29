Focused Wealth Management Inc Increases Stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 953 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $95,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VDE. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 226.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 307,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,912,000 after purchasing an additional 213,305 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 11.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,476,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,044,000 after buying an additional 153,235 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 99.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 280,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,914,000 after buying an additional 140,081 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 339,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,380,000 after acquiring an additional 129,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 1,395.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 137,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,633,000 after acquiring an additional 127,894 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Energy ETF Price Performance

Shares of VDE stock opened at $124.88 on Friday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $72.20 and a twelve month high of $130.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $113.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.23.

Vanguard Energy ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

