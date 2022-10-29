Focused Wealth Management Inc Raises Stock Holdings in CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION)

Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Get Rating) by 115.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,940 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,716 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in CION Investment were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in CION Investment by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CION Investment during the second quarter worth $29,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in CION Investment by 20.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 3,442 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in CION Investment by 1,065.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 5,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its stake in CION Investment by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 18,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 6,657 shares in the last quarter. 17.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on CION Investment from $11.00 to $9.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

NYSE:CION opened at $9.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $537.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24. CION Investment Co. has a 1 year low of $7.83 and a 1 year high of $15.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.74.

CION Investment (NYSE:CION – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. CION Investment had a net margin of 28.35% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The company had revenue of $43.55 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This is an increase from CION Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. CION Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 147.62%.

In other CION Investment news, CEO Michael A. Reisner bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.47 per share, with a total value of $52,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,546.59. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 12,640 shares of company stock worth $130,680. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CION Investment Company Profile

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

