Focused Wealth Management Inc Reduces Position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Focused Wealth Management Inc reduced its holdings in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 78.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 623 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Block were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SQ. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Block by 6,085.0% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,805,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $241,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775,915 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Block by 10.0% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 963,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,699,000 after purchasing an additional 87,461 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Block by 12.6% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 860,876 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,735,000 after purchasing an additional 96,369 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Block by 1.6% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 307,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,887,000 after purchasing an additional 4,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Block by 17.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 237,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,209,000 after purchasing an additional 34,542 shares during the period. 62.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Block alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Block

In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,820 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.89, for a total transaction of $301,359.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 151,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,977,789.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.71, for a total value of $1,652,602.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 422,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,698,651.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.89, for a total transaction of $301,359.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 151,829 shares in the company, valued at $11,977,789.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 390,097 shares of company stock worth $26,180,738 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Block Stock Up 1.7 %

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Block from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Stephens reduced their target price on Block from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Block from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Block from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Block in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Block has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.46.

Block stock opened at $61.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.22. Block, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.45 and a 1-year high of $258.75.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. Block had a negative return on equity of 2.52% and a negative net margin of 3.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Block, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Block

(Get Rating)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.