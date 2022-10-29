Focused Wealth Management Inc Reduces Stock Holdings in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX)

Focused Wealth Management Inc lessened its stake in shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,794 shares during the quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in GoodRx were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Blackstone Inc. acquired a new position in GoodRx in the first quarter valued at $3,866,000. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the 1st quarter valued at about $247,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in GoodRx by 147.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 99,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 59,446 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in GoodRx during the first quarter worth approximately $1,654,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in GoodRx by 29.0% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 90,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 20,234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

GoodRx Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GDRX opened at $5.33 on Friday. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.35 and a 52-week high of $46.00. The company has a quick ratio of 11.23, a current ratio of 11.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GoodRx ( NASDAQ:GDRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. GoodRx had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a positive return on equity of 2.97%. The company had revenue of $191.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on GDRX shares. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of GoodRx from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on GoodRx from $6.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on GoodRx from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on GoodRx in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on GoodRx to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GoodRx presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.88.

GoodRx Profile

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

