FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) is Royce & Associates LP’s 6th Largest Position

Royce & Associates LP increased its position in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,294,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 462,292 shares during the period. FormFactor accounts for 0.9% of Royce & Associates LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 2.94% of FormFactor worth $88,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in FormFactor by 375.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in FormFactor during the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FormFactor in the 1st quarter worth $113,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 10.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of FormFactor by 164.8% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 2,354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor Stock Performance

FormFactor stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,818,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,798. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. FormFactor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.82 and a 52-week high of $47.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FormFactor ( NASDAQ:FORM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. FormFactor had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The firm had revenue of $203.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FORM. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of FormFactor from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of FormFactor to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on FormFactor from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on FormFactor from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FormFactor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

FormFactor Profile

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

