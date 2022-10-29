FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0-$0.06 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $150.00 million-$160.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $183.67 million. FormFactor also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.00-0.06 EPS.

NASDAQ FORM traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.00. 1,818,379 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 545,798. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. FormFactor has a 1-year low of $19.82 and a 1-year high of $47.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.94. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 1.27.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $203.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.14 million. FormFactor had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FormFactor will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

FORM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of FormFactor from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded FormFactor from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their price target on FormFactor from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com cut FormFactor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of FormFactor from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in FormFactor by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in FormFactor in the first quarter valued at about $243,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in FormFactor in the 1st quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in FormFactor in the first quarter valued at $259,000. Institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

