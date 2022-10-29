FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on FORM. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of FormFactor from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of FormFactor from $40.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of FormFactor from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of FormFactor to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $34.00.

FormFactor Stock Down 2.9 %

FORM stock opened at $20.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.47. FormFactor has a 12 month low of $19.82 and a 12 month high of $47.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FormFactor

FormFactor ( NASDAQ:FORM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. FormFactor had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The business had revenue of $203.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FormFactor will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of FormFactor by 10.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH increased its position in FormFactor by 0.9% during the first quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 33,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its position in FormFactor by 2.1% during the second quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 16,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in FormFactor by 4.6% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in FormFactor by 1.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. 95.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

