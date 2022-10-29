Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,090,000 shares, a decrease of 19.5% from the September 30th total of 11,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,490,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on FTNT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Fortinet from $60.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Fortinet from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. MKM Partners started coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.43.

Insider Activity at Fortinet

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 8,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $501,310.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,772,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,805,381,356.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 39,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total transaction of $1,994,480.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,638.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 8,267 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $501,310.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,772,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,805,381,356.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,207 shares of company stock valued at $2,839,577. 18.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortinet

Fortinet Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTNT. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet in the first quarter worth $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet in the first quarter worth $26,000. American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 275.0% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 465 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 400.0% in the second quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 358.7% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Fortinet stock traded up $1.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,795,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,080,226. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. Fortinet has a 12-month low of $45.74 and a 12-month high of $74.35. The company has a market capitalization of $45.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.17.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. Fortinet had a return on equity of 128.66% and a net margin of 17.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortinet will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Fortinet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Featured Stories

