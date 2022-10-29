Fortis (TSE:FTS) PT Lowered to C$56.50

Fortis (TSE:FTS – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by CSFB from C$62.00 to C$56.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James upgraded Fortis from a market perform rating to a buy rating and set a C$58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Fortis from C$62.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Fortis from C$64.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Fortis to C$56.50 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on Fortis from C$63.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$57.54.
Fortis Stock Up 1.6 %
TSE:FTS opened at C$52.97 on Tuesday. Fortis has a 12-month low of C$48.45 and a 12-month high of C$65.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.72. The firm has a market capitalization of C$25.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$55.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$59.32.
Fortis Company Profile
Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.
