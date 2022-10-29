Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.82-$0.85 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.86. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.48 billion-$1.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.51 billion. Fortive also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.10-$3.13 EPS.

Fortive Stock Performance

NYSE FTV traded up $1.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,977,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,556,595. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.12. Fortive has a 12 month low of $52.47 and a 12 month high of $79.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.44.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fortive will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.66%.

FTV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $61.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Fortive from $81.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Fortive from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Fortive from $72.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Fortive from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $73.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortive

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTV. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Fortive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Fortive by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,124,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,421,000 after acquiring an additional 127,093 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Fortive by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 10,481 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Fortive by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Fortive by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,693,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,217,000 after acquiring an additional 84,238 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

