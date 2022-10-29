Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Forward Air had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 9.77%. The business had revenue of $510.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Forward Air Stock Performance

FWRD stock opened at $104.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $97.29 and a 200-day moving average of $96.07. Forward Air has a 12-month low of $84.04 and a 12-month high of $125.71.

Forward Air Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Forward Air

FWRD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on Forward Air in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Forward Air from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Forward Air in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.29.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Forward Air during the second quarter valued at $735,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Forward Air during the second quarter valued at $670,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Forward Air during the first quarter valued at $639,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Forward Air by 12.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Forward Air by 25.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the period. 99.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Forward Air

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

