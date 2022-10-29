Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Forward Air had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $510.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Forward Air Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of FWRD stock opened at $104.53 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.11. Forward Air has a twelve month low of $84.04 and a twelve month high of $125.71.

Forward Air Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Forward Air’s payout ratio is 13.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Forward Air

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FWRD shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Forward Air in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Forward Air from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Forward Air in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Forward Air currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.29.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Forward Air by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,118,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $402,713,000 after buying an additional 36,722 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Forward Air by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,918,292 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $285,351,000 after buying an additional 28,680 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Forward Air by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,753,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $155,754,000 after buying an additional 269,446 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Forward Air by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,056,548 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $103,309,000 after buying an additional 72,215 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Forward Air by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 309,033 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,218,000 after buying an additional 29,269 shares during the period. 99.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

