Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Forward Air had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $510.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis.
Forward Air Trading Up 3.0 %
Shares of FWRD stock opened at $104.53 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.11. Forward Air has a twelve month low of $84.04 and a twelve month high of $125.71.
Forward Air Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Forward Air’s payout ratio is 13.68%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Institutional Trading of Forward Air
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Forward Air by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,118,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $402,713,000 after buying an additional 36,722 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Forward Air by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,918,292 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $285,351,000 after buying an additional 28,680 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Forward Air by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,753,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $155,754,000 after buying an additional 269,446 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Forward Air by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,056,548 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $103,309,000 after buying an additional 72,215 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Forward Air by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 309,033 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,218,000 after buying an additional 29,269 shares during the period. 99.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Forward Air Company Profile
Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Forward Air (FWRD)
- Shopify Stock Price Surges as Losses Narrow, Investments Pay Off
- Will Demand from EV Makers Drive Up Freeport-McMoRan stock?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/24-10/28
- McDonald’s Stock Sizzles, but Will it Hit a New All-Time High?
- Why is Amazon Stock Falling? Is the Sell-Off Overdone?
Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.