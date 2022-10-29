Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Issues Earnings Results

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Forward Air had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 9.77%. The company had revenue of $510.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.42 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Forward Air Stock Performance

Forward Air stock traded up $3.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $104.53. 221,567 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,026. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. Forward Air has a fifty-two week low of $84.04 and a fifty-two week high of $125.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.11.

Forward Air Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Forward Air

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Forward Air in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Forward Air from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Forward Air in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.29.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Forward Air by 2.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 78,959 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Forward Air in the second quarter valued at approximately $670,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Forward Air by 42.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 73,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,734,000 after purchasing an additional 21,960 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forward Air in the second quarter valued at approximately $735,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Forward Air by 25.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. 99.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Forward Air

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

