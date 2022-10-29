FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) Hits New 1-Year Low at $26.43

Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $26.43 and last traded at $26.49, with a volume of 35713 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on FOX from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.75.

Get FOX alerts:

FOX Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.22.

FOX Increases Dividend

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter. FOX had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 8.62%.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.5%. This is a positive change from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. FOX’s payout ratio is presently 23.70%.

Institutional Trading of FOX

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in FOX by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in FOX by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in FOX by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in FOX by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in FOX by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 9,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. 23.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About FOX

(Get Rating)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.