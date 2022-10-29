Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Shares Sold by Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC reduced its position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,974 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 50,769 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after buying an additional 14,529 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 182.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 48,024 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after buying an additional 31,015 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 127,191 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after buying an additional 8,992 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 19,718 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 4,612 shares during the period. 45.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Franklin Resources Inc bought 4,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.74 per share, with a total value of $138,957.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 28,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $900,209.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Jennifer M. Johnson sold 55,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total transaction of $1,587,028.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,870,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,764,455. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Franklin Resources Inc acquired 4,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.74 per share, for a total transaction of $138,957.72. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 28,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $900,209.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 8,423,894 shares of company stock valued at $69,924,621. Company insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Franklin Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Franklin Resources in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America cut Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

NYSE:BEN opened at $23.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.12. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.24 and a 12-month high of $38.27.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 20.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is currently 34.52%.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

