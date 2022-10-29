Frax Price Index Share (FPIS) Trading Up 3.1% This Week

Frax Price Index Share (FPIS) traded up 5.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. One Frax Price Index Share token can now be bought for about $1.40 or 0.00006697 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Frax Price Index Share has traded up 3.1% against the dollar. Frax Price Index Share has a market capitalization of $120.65 million and $334,388.00 worth of Frax Price Index Share was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002939 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 30.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000297 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000368 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,680.56 or 0.32015624 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0971 or 0.00000464 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00012504 BTC.

Frax Price Index Share Token Profile

Frax Price Index Share launched on March 28th, 2022. Frax Price Index Share’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Frax Price Index Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Frax Price Index Share’s official website is app.frax.finance.

Buying and Selling Frax Price Index Share

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax is a fractional-algorithmic stablecoin protocol. Frax is open-source, permissionless, and entirely on-chain – currently implemented on Ethereum and 12 other chains. The end goal of the Frax protocol is to provide a highly scalable, decentralized, algorithmic money in place of fixed-supply digital assets like BTC. The Frax ecosystem has 2 stablecoins: FRAX (pegged to the US dollar) & FPI (pegged to the Consumer Price Index).”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax Price Index Share directly using US dollars.

