Frax Share (FXS) Price Up 5.3% Over Last Week

Frax Share (FXS) traded up 7.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 28th. Over the last week, Frax Share has traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar. Frax Share has a market cap of $105.65 million and $9.39 million worth of Frax Share was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Frax Share token can currently be bought for $6.52 or 0.00031611 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Frax Share

Frax Share launched on December 16th, 2020. Frax Share’s total supply is 99,899,045 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,209,405 tokens. Frax Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Frax Share is frax.finance/#welcome.

Frax Share Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Frax Share token (FXS) is the non-stable, value-accrual token in the Frax protocol. It is meant to be volatile and hold rights to governance and all excess collateral of the system.TelegramWhitepaper”

