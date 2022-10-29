FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.30

FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.30 and traded as high as $4.43. FreightCar America shares last traded at $4.38, with a volume of 154,690 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RAIL shares. Cowen upped their target price on FreightCar America to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on FreightCar America in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

FreightCar America Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.29.

Institutional Trading of FreightCar America

FreightCar America ( NASDAQ:RAIL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The transportation company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $56.79 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FreightCar America, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RAIL. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FreightCar America in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Independent Wealth Network Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FreightCar America in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its holdings in shares of FreightCar America by 20.9% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 15,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FreightCar America in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Mechanics Financial Corp lifted its holdings in FreightCar America by 105.6% during the third quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 19,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

FreightCar America Company Profile

FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells railcars and railcar components for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of freight cars, including open top hoppers; covered hopper cars; gondolas; triple hoppers and hybrid aluminum/stainless steel railcars; ore hopper and gondola railcars; ballast hopper cars; aggregate hopper cars; intermodal flats; and non-intermodal flat cars.

Featured Stories

