FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $58.01

Shares of FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $58.01 and traded as high as $59.49. FRP shares last traded at $58.83, with a volume of 5,592 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FRP in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

FRP Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $584.72 million, a PE ratio of 515.13 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FRP

FRP ( NASDAQ:FRPH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.63 million during the quarter. FRP had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 0.26%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FRP during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in FRP in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in FRP in the second quarter valued at $51,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in FRP by 108.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in FRP by 52.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. 47.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FRP Company Profile

FRP Holdings, Inc engages in the real estate businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asset Management, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties. The Mining Royalty Lands segment owns various properties comprising approximately 15,000 acres under lease for mining rents or royalties primarily in Florida, Georgia, and Virginia.

Featured Articles

