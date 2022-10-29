Fruits 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $628,279.00 (FRTS)

Fruits (FRTS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. Fruits has a total market cap of $252.42 million and $628,279.00 worth of Fruits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fruits coin can now be bought for about $0.0120 or 0.00000058 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Fruits has traded up 34.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002950 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 31.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000294 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000365 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,622.30 or 0.31706443 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0995 or 0.00000478 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00012383 BTC.

Fruits was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Fruits’ total supply is 40,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,066,845,547 coins. Fruits’ official Twitter account is @fruitscoin_frts and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Fruits is www.fruitsc.org. The Reddit community for Fruits is https://reddit.com/r/Fruits_FRTS_Official.

According to CryptoCompare, “FRTS is a platform that provides an ecosystem of services connecting the different stakeholders in the non-profit space. FRTS’ services include a payment gateway to make donations in any local currency.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fruits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fruits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fruits using one of the exchanges listed above.

