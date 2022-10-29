Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) Given a €28.50 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €28.50 ($29.08) target price on Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on FPE. set a €44.00 ($44.90) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Monday, August 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €40.00 ($40.82) target price on Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Warburg Research set a €36.00 ($36.73) target price on Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €44.00 ($44.90) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €37.00 ($37.76) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Friday.

Fuchs Petrolub Trading Down 1.6 %

FPE opened at €23.95 ($24.44) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €23.04 and its 200-day moving average price is €23.81. Fuchs Petrolub has a 12 month low of €37.40 ($38.16) and a 12 month high of €44.80 ($45.71).

Fuchs Petrolub Company Profile

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. The company offers automotive lubricants, such as biodegradable lubricants, central and mobile hydraulic oils, dry coatings, engine and gear oils, motorcycle/two wheelers, and service fluids, as well as various oils for agriculture sector.

