Galaxy Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLXZ) Short Interest Up 60.0% in October

Galaxy Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLXZ – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 60.0% from the September 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GLXZ remained flat at $2.48 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,495. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.48. The company has a market capitalization of $60.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.06 and a beta of 1.54. Galaxy Gaming has a 1 year low of $2.32 and a 1 year high of $5.39.

Galaxy Gaming (OTCMKTS:GLXZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.68 million during the quarter. Galaxy Gaming had a negative return on equity of 1.83% and a net margin of 1.52%.

Galaxy Gaming, Inc, a gaming company, designs, develops, acquires, assembles, markets, and licenses proprietary casino table games and associated technology, platforms, and systems for the casino gaming industry. The company's proprietary table games comprise side bets, which are proprietary features and wagering options added to public domain games, such as poker, baccarat, pai gow poker, craps, and blackjack table games under the Lucky Ladies, 21+3, and Bonus Craps titles; and premium games, which are stand-alone games with their own set of rules and strategies under the Heads Up Hold 'em, High Card Flush, Cajun Stud, and Three Card Poker.

