Garmin (NYSE:GRMN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.95-$4.95 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.90. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.85 billion-$4.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.99 billion.

Garmin Price Performance

NYSE GRMN traded up $2.55 on Friday, reaching $88.49. The company had a trading volume of 973,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,104,123. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.97. Garmin has a 1 year low of $76.37 and a 1 year high of $148.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.73 and a 200-day moving average of $94.67.

Get Garmin alerts:

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 20.31%. The business’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Garmin will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Transactions at Garmin

GRMN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Tigress Financial dropped their target price on Garmin from $208.00 to $165.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Garmin in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered Garmin from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $137.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Garmin from $96.00 to $91.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Garmin from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Garmin currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $128.75.

In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 9,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $859,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,235,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 16,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.81, for a total value of $1,573,665.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,231,355. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 9,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $859,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,950 shares in the company, valued at $12,235,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 20.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Garmin

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 5,162 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 158.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 5,459 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,449 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $485,000. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $421,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

About Garmin

(Get Rating)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.