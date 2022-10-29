Gear Energy (TSE:GXE) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.25

Shares of Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.25 and traded as high as C$1.40. Gear Energy shares last traded at C$1.34, with a volume of 834,908 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on GXE shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Gear Energy from C$1.75 to C$1.55 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Firstegy raised shares of Gear Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Gear Energy Trading Down 0.7 %

The stock has a market cap of C$343.37 million and a PE ratio of 2.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$1.25 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

Gear Energy Dividend Announcement

Gear Energy ( TSE:GXE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$57.64 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Gear Energy Ltd. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. Gear Energy’s payout ratio is currently 2.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gear Energy news, Senior Officer Bryan Dozzi sold 49,700 shares of Gear Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.06, for a total transaction of C$52,811.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 130,450 shares in the company, valued at C$138,616.17. In other news, Senior Officer Bryan Dozzi sold 49,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.06, for a total value of C$52,811.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 130,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$138,616.17. Also, Senior Officer Han-Bom David Hwang sold 66,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.26, for a total transaction of C$83,734.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,072,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,351,483.56. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 111,716 shares of company stock worth $143,411 and sold 356,856 shares worth $427,031.

About Gear Energy

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its properties include the Celtic/Paradise Hill property located approximately 40 kilometers northeast of Lloydminster Alberta; the Wildmere field situated approximately 200 kilometers southeast of Edmonton, Alberta; the Wilson Creek property located in Central Alberta; and the Tableland property situated southwest of Estevan in Southeast Saskatchewan.

