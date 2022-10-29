General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Bought by Sawgrass Asset Management LLC

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,409 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garner Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 3,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,010 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,122 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 692 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other General Dynamics news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 71,461 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total transaction of $16,225,220.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 781,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,360,561.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GD traded up $2.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $250.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,526,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,073,435. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $229.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.34. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $188.64 and a 12 month high of $254.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.85.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.93 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 8.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday. Cowen lifted their target price on General Dynamics to $260.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $238.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.50.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Articles

