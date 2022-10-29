General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Price Target Raised to $325.00 at Bank of America

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Bank of America from $286.00 to $325.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a buy rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $267.50.

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $250.72 on Friday. General Dynamics has a 52 week low of $188.64 and a 52 week high of $254.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $68.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.85.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.93 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 8.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.07 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.97%.

In other news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 71,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total transaction of $16,225,220.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 781,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,360,561.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 0.3% in the second quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 15,221 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 1.5% in the first quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 3,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 0.7% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 6,645 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 0.7% during the second quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 7,228 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 2.5% during the second quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

