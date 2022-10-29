Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Stock Holdings Increased by Cardinal Capital Management

Cardinal Capital Management boosted its position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,085 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Gentex were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GNTX. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Gentex by 170.9% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,844 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 3,687 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of Gentex by 92.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 595,540 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $17,372,000 after purchasing an additional 285,822 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Gentex by 4.6% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 18,906 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Gentex by 54.7% during the first quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 246,980 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,204,000 after purchasing an additional 87,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gentex by 12.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,578 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. 86.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley lowered their target price on Gentex from $37.50 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Gentex from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Gentex to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on Gentex in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Gentex from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Gentex currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.60.

Gentex Price Performance

Gentex Announces Dividend

GNTX opened at $26.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.90. Gentex Co. has a 1-year low of $23.28 and a 1-year high of $37.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.56%.

Gentex Profile

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

