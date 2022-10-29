Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Cuts Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management trimmed its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 45.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,514 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 15,529 shares during the quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Burleson & Company LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 2,660.0% during the 1st quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 276 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its position in Starbucks by 163.8% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 364 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. 67.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $85.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,275,361. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.92 and a 200-day moving average of $81.49. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $68.39 and a 12 month high of $117.80. The firm has a market cap of $97.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.89.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.03% and a negative return on equity of 47.28%. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SBUX. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.23.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,379,341. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Starbucks news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 54,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $92.58 per share, for a total transaction of $5,068,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 433,254 shares in the company, valued at $40,110,655.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $373,860.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,379,341. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

