Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Has $228,000 Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 15,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 68.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CAT shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $224.00 to $242.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $143.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Caterpillar to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $226.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.13.

Caterpillar Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $219.34 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $160.60 and a one year high of $237.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $182.95 and a 200-day moving average of $194.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $115.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.03.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.39 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 37.29%. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 21st. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.86%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

