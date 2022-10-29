Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Has $270,000 Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,094 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in 3M were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,307 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,001,000 after buying an additional 3,026 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in 3M by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 33,684 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,015,000 after buying an additional 5,342 shares during the period. Essex LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Essex LLC now owns 3,114 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in 3M by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 2,499 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 3M alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “mkt perform” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of 3M in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $149.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of 3M in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.73.

3M Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $126.60 on Friday. 3M has a 12 month low of $107.07 and a 12 month high of $186.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $119.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $69.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.00.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.03. 3M had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 40.03%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 51.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at 3M

In other 3M news, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 3,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total transaction of $472,756.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,117,106.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other 3M news, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 3,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total transaction of $472,756.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,117,106.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Zoe L. Dickson sold 2,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.40, for a total transaction of $327,066.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 893 shares in the company, valued at $128,949.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,121 shares of company stock worth $6,644,865. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.